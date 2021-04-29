Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.