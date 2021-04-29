Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,523 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

