James Investment Research Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

