The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

