James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

