Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $196.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $197.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

