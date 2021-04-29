FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $783,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

