Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.86 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

