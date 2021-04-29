6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

