6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 3,686 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,867,203. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.