6 Meridian Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

