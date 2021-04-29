6 Meridian Invests $225,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $55.55 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

