6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

