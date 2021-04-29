DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

