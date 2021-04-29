Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $524,000 Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Athene by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

