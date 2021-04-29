Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $322.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average is $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.09 and a twelve month high of $326.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

