NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NOV were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

