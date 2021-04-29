Conning Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46,642.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 7,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $147.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.35.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

