Conning Inc. Sells 180 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

