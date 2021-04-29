Conning Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $345.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.