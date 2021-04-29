Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.56.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $375.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.25 and a 200 day moving average of $349.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

