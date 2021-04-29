ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

