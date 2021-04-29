Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

