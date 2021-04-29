Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,913. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.