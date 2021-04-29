Capital Power (CPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter.

CPX opened at C$39.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.91. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.22.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

