Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.