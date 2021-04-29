Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $668,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

