POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $81.10

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.10, but opened at $84.24. POSCO shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get POSCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of POSCO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.