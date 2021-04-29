Credit Suisse Group Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.94.

KLA stock opened at $324.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

