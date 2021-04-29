Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.