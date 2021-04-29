Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,103,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $2,137,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.