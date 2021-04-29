Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,932. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

