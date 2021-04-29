Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
