Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.