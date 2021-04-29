Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

