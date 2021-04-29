Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 347,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,432,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$308.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

