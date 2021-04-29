Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 8,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

