Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. 347,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,432,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$308.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

