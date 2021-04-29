United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.77. 31,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,329,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $233,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

