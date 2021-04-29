Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $232.23 and last traded at $232.23. 2,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

