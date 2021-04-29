PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.48

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $5,627,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

