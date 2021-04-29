PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.48

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $5,627,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
