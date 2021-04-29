Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 113,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

