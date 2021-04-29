Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

