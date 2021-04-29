Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 258.5% in April

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.8465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

