Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on BW. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
BW stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $778.69 million, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.