Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BW. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BW stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $778.69 million, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

