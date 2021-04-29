4,456 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

