Cascend Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

