James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,560 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 86,374 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 48,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

