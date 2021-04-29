James Investment Research Inc. Invests $131,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,688 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

