Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $50.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HSII opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

