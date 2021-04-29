Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BSCM opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

